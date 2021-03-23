ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $9.73 Million Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,328 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,854,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,784,000 after buying an additional 405,439 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 86,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 36,667 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in General Electric by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 321,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,725,875. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

