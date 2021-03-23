Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $1,476,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSC opened at $260.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $269.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.07 and its 200-day moving average is $235.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

