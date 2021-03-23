Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,888,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 84,003 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.85% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $515,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

Shares of APD stock traded down $2.16 on Tuesday, hitting $276.66. 6,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.91 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

