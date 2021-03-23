Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 75,071 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,704,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,071 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.82% of Aramark worth $373,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. 4,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Aramark has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

