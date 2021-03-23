The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $849.00

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $836.00 to $849.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $785.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $874.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.89.

SHW stock traded up $6.16 on Tuesday, reaching $726.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,168. The company’s fifty day moving average is $703.39 and its 200 day moving average is $710.12. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $390.77 and a 1 year high of $758.00.

The Sherwin-Williams shares are going to split on Thursday, April 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, February 3rd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 31st.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,743,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total value of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

