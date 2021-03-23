Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €145.00 by Nord/LB

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of FRA:WAF traded down €0.15 ($0.18) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €137.85 ($162.18). 19,699 shares of the stock were exchanged. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €140.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €113.40.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

