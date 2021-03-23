Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Sold by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.50. 35,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,851. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The company has a market cap of $172.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 60.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

ASMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink downgraded Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist reduced their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

