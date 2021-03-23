Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,441 ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CSM traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.58. 2,464 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.52.

