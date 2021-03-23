Evermay Wealth Management LLC Sells 450 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.31. 933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,034. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.27 and a 12 month high of $51.76.

