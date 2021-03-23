Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $36.07, but opened at $32.45. Raven Industries shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 19,640 shares traded.

The conglomerate reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

RAVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,664,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth $13,923,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $1,367,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raven Industries during the 4th quarter worth $339,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.48.

About Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

