Neutrino Dollar Hits Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000316 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00167269 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

