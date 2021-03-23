nOS (NOS) Price Hits $0.0515

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. During the last week, nOS has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One nOS token can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get nOS alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $259.70 or 0.00469677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00063688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.42 or 0.00143636 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00054115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.06 or 0.00768753 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00075446 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NOSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.