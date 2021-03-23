Baldwin Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $9,969,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,158,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 531,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,479,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lazard stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $42.51. 1,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,601. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.93. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $46.94.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $898.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lazard in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lazard from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

