Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Fortive by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 31,303 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Fortive by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,725,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fortive by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after buying an additional 161,456 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortive stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.05%.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $961,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

