Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $754,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 167,800 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,059,000. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total transaction of $347,757.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $6.77 on Tuesday, hitting $193.63. The company had a trading volume of 40,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,706. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $209.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

