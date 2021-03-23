Baldwin Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 361,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,105,000 after buying an additional 39,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.69. The company had a trading volume of 45,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,426. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average of $56.58. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

