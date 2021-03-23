Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 4,933 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAK traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $19.44. 82,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,197,044. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

