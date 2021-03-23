Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,285 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

BEPC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,086. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

