Baldwin Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.59.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $2.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.91. 2,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.42 and its 200-day moving average is $141.59. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $169.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.