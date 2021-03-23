21,300 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,982,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 71,912 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $2,498,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYF traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.70. 160,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,738,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.51%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

