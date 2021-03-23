Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 40,721 Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Zogenix by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Zogenix by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZGNX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

ZGNX stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. 5,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,337. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.79. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zogenix Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

