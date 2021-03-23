Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 29,717 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 11,886.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,967 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Arch Resources worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $246,000.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.87 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $26,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,422 shares of company stock valued at $69,650. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ARCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Arch Resources stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,150. The firm has a market cap of $651.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $58.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.98.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.93 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post -7.26 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.