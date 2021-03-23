Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases New Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $111.68. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.27.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

