Sittner & Nelson LLC Invests $152,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 6,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after buying an additional 943,571 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $130.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.26. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

