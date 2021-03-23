Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 12,900 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 93.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,464,000 after purchasing an additional 531,532 shares during the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 46,648 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $87.85 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

