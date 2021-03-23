A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.46

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.46 and last traded at $67.49, with a volume of 6690 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.48.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.85%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,052.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $519,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,471.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,179. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.