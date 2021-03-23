Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $5.35

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.35, but opened at $5.55. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 14,620 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 65.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 198,945 shares during the period.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

