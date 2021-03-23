Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.75

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 246622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.69.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 391,680 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 349,153 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREQ)
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
