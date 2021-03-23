Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.75

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.75 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 246622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 9,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $474,848.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,011,625.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,374 shares of company stock worth $5,021,715. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,778 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,571,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 988,842 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 3,359.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after purchasing an additional 391,680 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 349,153 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

