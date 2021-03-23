Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $29.72

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.72, but opened at $30.54. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 508 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZRE. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

