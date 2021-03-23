FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Shares Gap Up to $137.15

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $137.15, but opened at $140.32. FTI Consulting shares last traded at $138.99, with a volume of 3,437 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,767,000 after purchasing an additional 870,896 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $48,153,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $41,187,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.