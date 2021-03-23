FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Shares Gap Up to $137.15

Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $137.15, but opened at $140.32. FTI Consulting shares last traded at $138.99, with a volume of 3,437 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.41.
In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,767,000 after purchasing an additional 870,896 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $48,153,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $41,187,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.
