The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Shares Gap Down to $34.94

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.94, but opened at $32.48. The Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $32.69, with a volume of 21 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.11 million, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.55.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 267.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

