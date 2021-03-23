8,343 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,168,000 after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,024,000 after buying an additional 91,234 shares during the period. Model Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,550.5% in the 4th quarter. Model Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,113,000 after buying an additional 1,352,158 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,278,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,351,000 after buying an additional 127,242 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $117,725,000.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.64. 56,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,252,771. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.79 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.78.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

