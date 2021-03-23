Prelude Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PZZA traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $88.80. 4,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,364. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 110.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PZZA shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

