Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after buying an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,323,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,242 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,555,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,512,000 after purchasing an additional 919,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.93. 32,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,357,010. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.16. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $286,293.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,066 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

