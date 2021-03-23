Comparing Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) & HEXO (NYSE:HEXO)

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Tilray and HEXO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 10 0 0 1.91 HEXO 5 6 4 0 1.93

Tilray currently has a consensus price target of $18.31, suggesting a potential downside of 22.49%. HEXO has a consensus price target of $3.35, suggesting a potential downside of 51.52%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than HEXO.

Volatility & Risk

Tilray has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HEXO has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.6% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -242.60% -92.70% -20.70% HEXO -517.61% -13.15% -10.35%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilray and HEXO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million 23.41 -$321.17 million ($1.69) -13.47 HEXO $60.46 million 13.79 -$406.37 million ($0.96) -7.09

Tilray has higher revenue and earnings than HEXO. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HEXO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. Additionally, it offers cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brand; and cannabis products under Original Stash and Up brand names. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changes its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Kanata, Canada.

