Humanscape Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Humanscape has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $55.04 million and $108,625.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00021712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.98 or 0.00627534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00066221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00023253 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

