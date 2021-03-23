Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,377 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,803 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Sterling Construction worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 549.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

NASDAQ:STRL traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. The stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $573.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.30 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.