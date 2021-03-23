ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 33,493 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,493 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hologic by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 54,978 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Argus lifted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

