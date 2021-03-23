International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,319 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in International Game Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in International Game Technology by 382.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in International Game Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 150,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in International Game Technology by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.28.

IGT stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. 19,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology PLC has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.34.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($1.22). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

