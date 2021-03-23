ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $7.64 Million Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 325,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $66.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

There is no company description available for Danimer Scientific Inc

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.