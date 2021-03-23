ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $7.64 Million Position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 325,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,644,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Danimer Scientific stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.39. The company had a trading volume of 31,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,591,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.81. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $66.30.
Danimer Scientific Company Profile
There is no company description available for Danimer Scientific Inc
