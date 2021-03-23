Skycoin (SKY) Price Up 6.8% Over Last Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $49.80 million and $2.00 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $2.49 or 0.00004530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.32 or 0.00469911 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00063696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.53 or 0.00142853 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00054001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.87 or 0.00763764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00075653 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.