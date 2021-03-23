goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Raises Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$122.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a quick ratio of 12.35 and a current ratio of 12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$22.58 and a 52 week high of C$135.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$119.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.48.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$170.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that goeasy will post 10.3799999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total value of C$1,404,173.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,682,929.92. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total value of C$63,167.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GSY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.25.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.