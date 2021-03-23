Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 60,175 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60,175 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $13,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.69.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

