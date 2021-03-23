2,549 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOW shares. OTR Global upgraded ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $589.68.

NYSE NOW traded up $5.79 on Tuesday, hitting $482.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,548. The company’s 50-day moving average is $538.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.29. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $240.16 and a one year high of $598.37. The stock has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,710.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.82, for a total value of $542,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,371 shares in the company, valued at $20,933,265.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,959 shares of company stock worth $26,293,485. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

