ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 283,980 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,050,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Nutanix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nutanix news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Nutanix stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.81. The stock had a trading volume of 19,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,719. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. On average, research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

