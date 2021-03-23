ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 101.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 519,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,135 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vale were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 19.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

VALE traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. 262,961 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,571,467. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.75.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on VALE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.75 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.