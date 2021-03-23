ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 783.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,769 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after buying an additional 1,195,001 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,638,091,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after acquiring an additional 676,689 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $116.43. The stock had a trading volume of 72,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,760,188. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $43.52 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $603.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

