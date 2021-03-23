Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $685,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 688,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,676,000 after buying an additional 307,267 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.22. 52,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,087,849. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $57.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

