Principle Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,499,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,361,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $67.33. 4,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,979. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.41.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTIS. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

