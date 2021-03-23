First Foundation Advisors Buys 348 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Match Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,248.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock worth $34,158,410 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $154.89 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of -234.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.92.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.